Japanese airline announces baggage delivery service to combat overcrowding in Tokyo

(CNN) — Japan Airlines is now offering to drop travelers’ suitcases off at their hotels for them, for a fee. But the new program isn’t just about providing good customer service — it’s aimed at alleviating the burden on Tokyo’s overcrowded mass transit system.

Passengers at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport can pay 4,500 yen ($30) per bag to have their luggage taken straight from the arrivals hall to their hotels in the capital, thus eliminating the need to crowd themselves and their bags onto Tokyo’s busy trains, buses and subways. The airline vows to deliver the bags the same day, barring weather or traffic-related delays.

“The ‘Baggage-Free’ travel service from Haneda Airport aims to address social issues such as congestion in public transportation and the shortage of storage lockers, providing a more convenient travel experience for tourists,” Japan Airlines (JAL) said in a statement.

Travelers do not need to fly with JAL to use the service, and it is open to Japanese residents too – however, the program is limited to hotel dropoffs only, meaning people can’t have their bags delivered to an Airbnb, rented apartment, private home or any other kind of accommodation.

JAL flyers who avail themselves of the service will get 50 frequent flyer points credited to their accounts.

The service is available in Haneda Airport’s Terminal 3 arrivals hall between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day.

Delivery can be arranged to hotels in 14 of Tokyo’s 23 wards, including popular tourist areas like Shinjuku, Shibuya and Chuo (home to the Ginza neighborhood).

The airline says it hopes to expand the delivery range in the future.

Overtourism has been a significant issue in Japan since the country reopened following the pandemic.

About 3.3 million foreign tourists visited Japan in July 2024, according to the Japanese National Tourism Organization (JNTO), an all-time high.

Officials have been encouraging visitors to spread out and travel to less-visited regions in Japan.

Earlier this year, JAL announced it would begin offering free connecting flights within Japan for customers flying in from North America.

