Community All-Stars: The brave men and women behind the badge

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – From patrolling, preventing crime, emergency response and so much more, law enforcement officers risk their lives daily to keep their communities safe.

Sheriff deputies, state troopers and officers typically have one thing in common when it comes to their job; making a difference. Deputy Dino Vidal with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says, "Most cops start their career with the mentality of, 'I want to change the world. I want to change the perspective that the country has in law enforcement.' They want to make a huge impact. But as you work and gain experience, you realize that our impact isn't going to be an effect on the world, but it might be one person's world."

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is split between two teams: patrol and jail, each with specialty teams. Both work together to get criminals off the streets, keep them off the streets and try to spark a change in behavior so they don't consistently end up in jail.

BSCO Deputy Loveday says, "Unfortunately, part of my career that I've never really liked is seeing the constant, you know, people coming back... I want to see them once and then never see them again and let them know that they fixed themselves." Bonneville County Jail staff are working to make that a reality with their I.G.N.I.T.E Program.

Whether inside the jail or out on the streets, life as a deputy is unpredictable, presenting new challenges almost daily. Patrol deputies can encounter many things from domestic disputes, to car accidents and traffic stops, which can be pleasant or intense confrontations. "You just never know what that next call is gonna need... Some of us don't like traffic stops. I love traffic stops. I like communicating with the public safely. So that also leads to other investigations. That's very rewarding." says Deputy Vidal.

Another challenge deputies face is the sometimes emotional burden of having to keep work and personal life separate. "A lot of us protect our families from it," says Deputy Vidal, "In the jail, I didn't wear a ring because I didn't want the inmates there knowing that I had a family because some people will use it as leverage... They may not act on it, but the leverage of it will create anxiety and stress. So we don't even give them the opportunity to do that."

So, what keeps them motivated on the job is the comradery and family bond they have with each other. Deputy Loveday says, "We're definitely a family, brothers and sisters in blue. We always have each other's back, even through anything. I mean, fights, medical issues, anything like that."

Thank you to all the men and women in blue for suiting up every day to protect and serve. You are this week's Community All-Stars.