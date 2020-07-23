Mountain River Ranch closes shop

Events

HEISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local landmark business is shutting its doors due in-part to the coronavirus.

Mountain River Ranch owner Tran King says the doors are closing for the restaurant and entertainment destination.

"The interaction with the customers is one of the highlights of the whole time," King said.

“It's been a pleasure. I started in '85 and ran it for some years and turned it over to my daughter, who did a great job with it, and she got involved in real estate has been very successful at that and that's what she chooses to do. I'm a little on the senior side. I don't see myself going back on stage and mumbling around like an old man so I think it's time to sell.”

The Ranch is made up of three parts, the horse and wagon ride, dining, and entertainment. King says it is fun you can't get anywhere else.

“I could hardly ever call it work," King said. "It didn't seem like work to me. When you just have a lot of people that are out to entertain and have a good time with, it's like, almost like a big party”

King started the business in 1985 and said by 1987 he knew it was something special.

“My philosophy is that if you do things, first-class, as far as the food, the quality of it, and don't take any shortcuts, you're gonna be successful," King said. "If you have good people, and take care of them and enjoy what you're doing, I think that's the basis for success.”