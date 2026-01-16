Chocolate Lover’s Affair Promises Sweets and Silent Auction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you're looking for a sweet way to either have a girls' night out or a fun date night, you'll want to check out the upcoming Chocolate Lover's Affair.

Local News 8 Live at Noon hosted Summer Jackson from the Pocatello Rotary Club, who is hosting the event, and she promised jazz music, a chance to dress up, and of course--lots of desserts from local vendors.

Summer also brought one of the vendors, Kaylee Reed from Impressed Coffee, with her crazy stupid good brownies for all to taste test.

Attendees will also be able to bid on great silent auction items. There will be a selection of beer, wine, and soft drinks available for purchase.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s a great opportunity to explore local businesses who might be able to create an order for a loved one, friends, or family.

They will also be selling tickets for and drawing the winner for Dinner for Two Anywhere in the World—raffle tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the event to be entered for a drawing where the winner is awarded airfare for 2, a night’s lodging, and a dinner gift certificate anywhere in the world.

Tickets can be purchased at www.chocolateloversaffair.com; they are $30 each or 4 for $95.

Proceeds from the event go toward the Pocatello Rotary Club, where we use funds for projects like: