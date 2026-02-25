Snipping away the struggle, Idaho Falls barbers swap trims for baby supplies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– A group of local barbers are cutting more than just hair; they are snipping off some of the burden that comes with being a new parent. Oley's Barber Shop in Idaho Falls is offering haircuts in exchange for donations to the Nest Pregnancy Care Center. The Nest offers programs like one-on-one education, prenatal care, life skills, and more.

From being raised by a single moms, or having been a single fathers themselves, the group of barbers says they have first-hand experience in the challenges parents face. They are hosting a free haircut event where people can do a little good, feel pretty good, and leave looking good too.

"As someone who's a younger parent myself, and was raised by a single parent who was my mom..I just know the struggles, and know what everyone's kind of up against that way," said Cole Tremelling, Barber at Oley's Barbershop. "And the smallest little bit can help. So, if all I can do is provide a haircut and, you know, it's going to fold or go tenfold towards somebody or ten other people in the community. All because I did one haircut, then that's the least I can do."

The event is this Saturday, February 28th, from 10 A.M to 6 P.M. at Oley's Barbershop on 366 N. Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls.

Donations as low as a dollar will be accepted in exchange for a haircut. Oley's will also be accepting diaper donations. If you come in and make a donation but don't have time to get your haircut, they will give you a voucher to come back at a later date. For more details on the event, visit https://www.oleysbarbers.com/ or check out their Facebook post below.

Address: 366 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401