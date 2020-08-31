White Sparrow Country store now open

Food

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After 128 years, the Archer General Store in Rexburg has been remodeled and taken over by new management.

The White Sparrow is now up and running in west Rexburg and locals can't get enough country store's savory delights.

The store had its soft opening Saturday, August 22.

Without any advertisement, locals nearby came swarming in on opening day.

With only 10 people working, they made 80 plus pies in one day.

The store owners tell us they are excited to see people's eagerness to try out their southern fried pies.

Owners tell us they are overwhelmed with the number of people wanting to come in they are looking to hire on new employees.

To find out how to apply, visit here.