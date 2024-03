Sarah Clark and Jamie Bailey from Sweet and Salty Charcuterie stop by the station to teach Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper how to make pepperoni roses displayed on one of their food trays. Watch above.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.