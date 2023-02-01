Idaho gas prices fly past national average

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about 10 days below it.

The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, which is eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, which is two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.

Today, Idaho ranks 16th in the country for most expensive fuel, after dropping to as low as 21st in recent weeks.

"Regional refinery issues and a small uptick in fuel demand are pushing our state in line with the rising prices that are happening in other parts of the country, and the state average would probably be much higher were it not for low prices in places like Coeur d'Alene," AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said. "Demand could teeter-totter back and forth in our state with the current cold snap, but dropping back under the national average may not be in the cards right now. At this point, we'll hope for price jumps to slow down, and take it from there."

Here's a current snapshot of gas prices from across the Gem State, compared with a week ago:

Boise - $3.62 (+10 cents from a week ago)

Coeur d'Alene - $3.23 (-1 cent)

Franklin - $3.45 (+14 cents)

Idaho Falls - $3.42 (+7 cents)

Lewiston - $3.59 (+11 cents)

Pocatello - $3.51 (+11 cents)

Rexburg - $3.58 (+11 cents)

Twin Falls - $3.58 (+14 cents)

