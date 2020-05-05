Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This year's Cinco De Mayo will be a quiet one in Idaho Falls.

Local fans will have to wait to celebrate.

"One of my favorite parts about Cinco De Mayo is enjoying it with others. I enjoy it when other people of other cultures come to enjoy Cinco De Mayo. They come to see the mariachis, the dancers, enjoy the traditional foods, and the entertainment in general" said, Sergio Romero Cinco de Mayo committee member.

Idaho Falls postponed the celebration to August 29 and 30.

This would have been the 9th year Cinco De Mayo is celebrated in Idaho Falls at Tautphaus park.

Normally, the park is packed with thousands of people celebrating the event.

Committee members tell us there is still a chance that might not happen.

"You know I think by then a lot of us are gonna be very ready, but there is a possibility it still may be canceled. We are crossing our fingers that everything will be all right," said, Claudia Beck Cinco de Mayo committee member.

On the upside, we can relocate the fun and food of the big day to at least one local restaurant in Idaho Falls.

Jalisco's Mexican restaurant on broadway is offering special deals on cocktails beverages on May 5.

The restaurant is still not allowing customers to sit inside but are able to continue to carry out orders