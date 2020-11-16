2020 Chubbuck Holiday Decorating Contest announced

Holidays

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Chubbuck invites all residents and businesses to enter the annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

The contest is open to all residential homes and businesses within the Chubbuck City Limits.

Selections will be made in all areas of the city.

Winners will be chosen in the following categories:

Best Animation

Most Colorful

Most Traditional

Spirit of the Season (2)

Best Commercial/Business

Mayor's Choice

Clark Griswold Award (most lights)

Best Overall

If you see a house or business that you think deserves an award, send an email to ChubbuckLightscontest@gmail.com or send a message through the City of Chubbuck official Facebook Page.

Be sure to include as much information as possible including photos, which award you think they should win and most importantly, the address.

Submissions will be accepted through December 2 at 5 p.m.

Judging will be held December 3 through December 7.

On the nights of judging, please turn all your holiday lights on by 6:00 p.m. and leave them on until 11:00 p.m.

Winners will be announced December 9.