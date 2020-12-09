2020 Chubbuck Christmas Lighting Contest winners announced

Holidays

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Chubbuck has announced the Christmas Lighting Contest winners.

The best overall winner of this year’s contest was 617 Dell St.

In typical 2020 fashion, the award for People’s Choice was given to 910 Margaret.

This award is voted for and chosen via an online survey posted on the City of Chubbuck’s social media.

Here are the other category winners:

Best Commercial Display- Chubbuck Fire Station

Griswold Award- 1102 Congress

Best Animation- 1389 Sawtooth

Most Traditional- 947 Old Glory

Most Colorful- 5626 Sorrel (The one at the very end)

Best Small Display- 1105 Sawtooth

Spirit of the Season (People’s Choice)- 910 Margaret (Back side on Chubbuck Rd)

Spirit of the Season- 5333 Hawthorne

Mayor's Choice- 5647 Eden

You can view a map of the displays HERE.

There are also two additional categories of houses that deserve recognition, even though they will not get a physical award in their yard.

Santa’s Favorites- These are houses that are above and beyond the typical Christmas Display and include many of our houses that win awards every year. Even though these houses did not get an award, they still deserve recognition.

There is a second category of note called “borderline” category. These houses are deserving of awards but sit just beyond the Chubbuck boundaries, so they do not actually qualify.

Santa’s Favorites “Borderline Acknowledgements” ICCU 14458 W Siphon Rd. 485 Lariat

5745 Sorrell

5227 Stuart

596 Taylor Ln 1077 W Quinn Rd 4951 Cole St 201 Henry

The judge's pool was expanded this year, and more than 15 judges were out and about checking out the displays.