The Nutcracker returns
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Caroling is one of those Christmas traditions that never gets old, and here is another one: the classical story of a little girl's dream at Christmas time.
Linda Larsen takes us behind the scenes of the Nutcracker.
There are three more shows left, Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The show is at the Pocatello High School Auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door. Tickets for reserved seating are $30 and $25 for general admission.
Kids two and under are free.
