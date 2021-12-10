The Nutcracker returns

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Caroling is one of those Christmas traditions that never gets old, and here is another one: the classical story of a little girl's dream at Christmas time.

Linda Larsen takes us behind the scenes of the Nutcracker.

There are three more shows left, Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show is at the Pocatello High School Auditorium.

Tickets are available at the door. Tickets for reserved seating are $30 and $25 for general admission.

Kids two and under are free.