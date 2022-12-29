Free rides home New Years’ Eve

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New years eve fast approaches and with it some of the biggest parties of the year. If you plan to head out to a gathering or local bar, two organizations in Pocatello are working to help revelers who might overdo to get home safely.

"We want to help alleviate some of the pain that goes with drunk driving, which is property damage or loss of life," said Denny's Wrecker Service CEO Deana Wilson. "It's our opportunity to give back to the community. "

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, there were more than 1,700 alcohol-related crashes in the state last year. As the new year approaches, local law enforcement prepares for the inevitable string of drunk driving accidents.

But this New Year's eve Denny's Wrecker Service is helping you and your car can make it home in one piece.

"Just call us on our telephone number 2082370671 and we go and tow them and their car homes for free," said Wilson. "There are some parameters. The car has to be running. We won't take them from party to party. We'll just take them home. And They do have to have a car, it's not a taxi service."

But if you'd prefer a traditional ride, the new ride-share program an app called Isiack is offering a safe way home from participating locations.

"Once you download it, you're going to find a list of participating bars," said Isiack owner Charlie Potter. "You'll just click when you're ready for the ride. Click on the bar you're at and it'll put you into the queue. It'll give you a little bar that tells you...how many people are in front of you."

And if you plan on staying sober, Isiack could use your help.

"We are looking for volunteers and we're looking for drivers as well. So if anybody wants to make a little money on the side or whatever, we can bring them on as part of the platform or we can bring them on as the volunteers for the holidays."

