“Oh, I love this” – Seniors get Valentine’s Day surprise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After receiving many cards from area residents, JustServe Idaho Falls spent much of the weekend not just making deliveries but making senior citizens' day.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper declared Feb. 14, 2023 as 'We Love Seniors Day,' another way to show seniors they are not forgotten. JustServe decided to surprise Doris Ritchie, from Idaho Falls, to celebrate.

Ritchie now lives alone after the passing of her husband. She says, "Things are different, just not the same." A statement that is so true for many seniors around the world.

JustServe has made it their mission for the past three years to make sure most seniors feel loved, especially on Valentine's Day. During the weekend, they delivered over 1,400 flowers donated from local businesses and 9,340 handmade cards from the community to seniors in the area, now including Ritchie.

She says this meant so much to her and that it is so important to have love in her life.

This project has also made an impact to JustServe Coordinators, Susan and Gaylon Stucki, as well. Susan says, "It is just so gratifying to watch the thousands, of thousands, of thousands of handmade messages of hope and encouragement that are meant to cheer others who they probably will never meet to pour in."

Ritchie now has a stack of her own cards that she can keep to remind her that she is loved.