National Vietnam War Veterans Day recognized locally

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - When they came home, they didn't get the recognition they deserved. Nor were the hardships they went through fully understood and appreciated.

Now decades later, the country has grown and is moving forward and rectifying the past. March 29, 1973 was the day troops were officially pulled out of Vietnam, and the conflict ended.

Now, every year on the 29th of March their experience is honored and remembered.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Idaho Falls chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America will host an event at the Idaho State Vietnam Memorial in Freeman Park. The event starts at 10 a.m., and the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter will read the names of the individuals on the memorial and give out special pins and booklets to the family members of those individuals whose names were read.

Those also in attendance will receive information booklets.

All are welcome to attend.