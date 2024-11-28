Skip to Content
Turkey Trot returns to Rigby Lake to help collect food for those in need

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)– Around 200 people showed up to the newly-returned Rigby Lake (aka Jefferson County Lake) Turkey Trot 5k race Thanksgiving morning.

Allyson Potter, owner of Mountain Wave Swimming and organizer of the event, said that she remembers attending the Turkey Trot growing up in Rigby, but she and other attendees said that the last Thanksgiving race was in 2019.

"When I moved back after my husband graduated from physical therapy school, I looked for it and realized it wasn't happening anymore," said Potter. "I don't know exactly what happened to stop it, but we thought it would be fun to start again."

This year, Potter organized the free event but charged an entrance fee of one can of food. The food will be collected and donated to The Giving Cupboard, a food bank in Rigby, next week.

"I remember that they had done food donations in the past, I thought that was a great combination," said Potter. "I thought it would be something the community would be supportive of and a way to make it more meaningful."

Sam Ross

