Pocatello towing company offering free rides to curb drunk driving during the holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Denny's Wrecker Service is providing free rides and towing services to get people home safe after drinking during the holidays.

The company has been doing this program every year since the 1980s, in partnership with the national initiative 'T.O.W.E.D.', or 'Towing Operators Working To Eliminate Drunk Driving'.

"We want to offer a free tow to anyone in the community that's had too much to drink," said DeAnn Wilson, CFO/CEO of Denny's Wrecker Service. "We do that in an effort to eliminate any heartache that comes along with drinking and driving."

Wilson said that drunk driving is an issue close to the heart of her family's business, after she lost a brother in a drunk driving accident in 1988.

Denny's will give anyone a free ride home and tow so long as they follow a few guidelines:

"You have to have an operable car, if your battery's dead or you have a flat tire that's not part of the service–we also can't take you from party to party," said Wilson. "And if the police are on scene or you've been in an accident it's too late, we're no longer a free tow."

For a free ride home after a night of drinking, you can call Denny's Wrecker Service at (208) 237-0671 until Jan. 1.