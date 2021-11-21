Pocatello Animal Services holiday pet food drive begins Monday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive.

From November 22 through December 23, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies.

“Our department is dedicated to helping more than the animals housed at the shelter,” Interim Animal Services Director Chris Abbot said. “Staff and volunteers are also committed to helping the animals and citizens of our community.”

All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.

Drop off locations are: Pocatello Pet Lodge—145 South 3rd Avenue, Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too—143 South 2nd Avenue, McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed—244 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello City Hall—911 North 7th Avenue, Off the Rails Brewing—228 South Main Street, and the Pocatello Animal Shelter—3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.

For more information about the holiday pet food drive or to find out how the community program works, call Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.