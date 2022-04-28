Pocatello announces half-priced license fees for dogs for the month of May

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - All dogs over the age of three months that reside within the Pocatello city limits must be licensed and have the license tag affixed to their collar at all times.

To help make that easier, license fees are half-price during the month of May. Prices are as follows for the month of May:

Non-spayed/non-neutered - $10

Spayed/neutered - $5

Senior citizen rate for non-spayed/non-neutered - $9

Senior citizen rate for spayed/neutered - $2.50

Duplicate/replacement license - $1

Pet licenses are effective June 1 through May 31 of the following year.

To be eligible for the senior citizen rate, residents must be age 60 years and older. To find a location near you where pet licenses are sold or learn more, visit pocatello.us/151/Dog-Cat-Licenses. Simply visit a location with a valid driver’s license to get your pet a license.

Cats that reside within the city are not required to be licensed, but licenses are available if desired or if required by a landlord.

Multiple Animal Housing Permits must also be renewed each year starting in May. The fee is $25 for the first year and $10 each year to renew. The fee goes up to $15 to renew after May 31.

Who needs a Multiple Animal Housing Permit?

If a person inside the Pocatello city limits has three or more dogs and/or six or more cats, they are required by the City to get a Multiple Animal Housing Permit. The pet owner can pick up an application at the Animal Shelter or can print one here.