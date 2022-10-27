Skip to Content
Preparations underway to open Teton County seasonal dog park

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – With the arrival of winter weather and closure of the outdoor rodeo arena, preparations to open the seasonal dog park at the Teton County Fairgrounds is underway.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation, in partnership with nonprofit PAWS of Jackson Hole, will begin setting up a chain-link fenced enclosure with double doored entrances to accommodate off leash recreational opportunities during the winter months at the Fairgrounds.

Staff anticipate the dog park opening to the public on Thursday, Nov. 10. The park will remain open through May 1, 2023, from sunrise to sunset.

PAWS of JH is providing free mutt mitts and handling refuse collection for proper disposals of animal waste. Users of the facility are expected to clean up after their pet.

