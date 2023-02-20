Don’t abandon your pets, there are other options

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Remmi and Baxter are just two of many dogs left abandoned by their owner in Idaho Falls.

Baxter was found in the Idaho Falls Dog Park, while Remmi was dumped near First Street. The dogs were owned by the same person. After Idaho Falls Animal Control Officers caught both the dogs, they were taken to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. Remmi was out on the loose for about a week before officers could finally catch her.

Animal Control was able to locate and speak with the previous owner to investigate the situation. Officers say the previous owner adopted the two dogs about two months ago and just decided they no longer wanted to keep them, so they drove 45 miles away from their home to Idaho Falls and left them.

Idaho Falls Animal Control reports this unfortunately happens on a monthly basis.

Dumping animals is a misdemeanor. The previous owner was cited for Idaho Statute 25-3511, permitting animals to go without care.

Both dogs are reportedly in good condition and have both been adopted by new owners since the incident.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter wants to let pet owners know there are other options and leaving animals stranded is never the answer.

People may need to get rid of their animals for a number of circumstances, but rather than leaving them in the streets, there are a few options to consider:

Call your local animal shelter(s) for help. The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter offers advice and support to pet owners that may be struggling. If that doesn't work, meet with animal shelter staff to talk about surrendering the animal. Even if the shelters do not have the capacity to accommodate the animal right away, they can help find a place for the animal.

Post on Facebook groups. This can get the attention of local residents who may be looking to adopt a pet.

Call rescue organizations. They may also be able to help find suitable options for both the pets and the owners.

Although Remmi and Baxter have been adopted, there are still plenty of animals searching for new homes at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.