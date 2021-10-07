Do you have a strange fear?
Do you have a fear of something odd or weird? Cotton balls? Barbie dolls? Red Balloons? Tell us your strange or phobia that might be interesting. Call 208-534-9957
Here's some great answers on FB I received:
Shannon Salisbury Patterson
I am TERRIFIED of Moths. Like hit the deck on my front step once with arms full of groceries. Bailed out of my car car on 17th street once when a suicidal moth came in my sunroof, (guy next to me had a good laugh at my expense) like they might as well be flying rat/snake/spiders….
Dori Davis Blake
Closed shower curtains. Had a theif hide in our shower because we came home while he was there and being a little kid I ran straight for the bathroom. I know the odds of it happening again are super slim but still 🤷
Larry Marble
Pelicans . Their beady eyes rattle in their heads and they act like crackheads at the fish cleaning stand .
Tiny women. I am a big girl but the small ones scare me. They've been fighting for respect their whole lives so they are NOT to be trifled with.
Wendy Woodyard
Sydni Pulham Several years ago one must have flown in through the door early in the morning (when my husband took my daughter to cheer practice). Our inside cat was playing with it. It was horrifying!
Sydni Pulham
Wendy Woodyard ohhh no! I live out in the country and we have lots out here. I won’t go outside at dark, ever!
I was working for Mountain View Hospital and I got a call asking if we did rabies shots there because a tourist’s wife got bit by one. Worst call I ever got.
Wendy Woodyard
Sydni Pulham Oh my gosh. That's what's so scary about bats.
Tony Perkes
I don’t like flying
Kim Greene Johnson
Movie theaters😬
Suzanne Gold Bagley
Pillsbury biscuits. I make my husband open them every time.
Buddy Scott
Mayonaise
Delores Duenes-Armenta
Basements…
Doris Neal
Trains
Monica Hunter Williams
Getting stuck driving down the interstate between two 18 wheelers in the middle lane
Tammy Chiles Baron
Styrofoam
Dez Anderson
Chuckee doll
Paul Alexander
Liza Minelli.
Lance Michelson
Mother law and wife
Mark Lowell
Lizards
Mark Lowell
Aggressive ladies. 🤪
Don Collett
Most people are afraid of heights. Not me. I'm afraid of widths.
Sherri Roberts
A snake coming out of the toilet - heard too many stories in the news about this 😳
Tonya Barber Berrier
Clowns.
Stacie Jo Reyes
Mayonnaise touching my cheese on a sangwich.
Stacie Jo Reyes
And also… the “M” word!
Yuk!!! Ewe!!
James E. Strange
My wife Ashley Strange
Jaiden Clark
Putting too much stuff in my kitchen cabinets in fear that the cabinets will fall off the wall 🥴🥴
Jaiden Clark
Literally have anxiety attacks over this 😅
Tom Kent
Walking in a pool of urine in my bare feet!
Barbara Padget
Driving off a cliff. I have a recurring dream!
Chuck Traughber
Accidently eating or drinking expired food
Susan Fayle
Grasshoppers.
John Frady
marriage
Robin Lc Thompson
Katie from Horton Hears a Who!! That little, furry thing is creepy as heck!!
Debra Ortiz
Lizards and snakes
Brion M. Lassiter Sr.
Rabbits 🐇
Jerry Curl
Morning show hosts
Donna Perry McCallum
Ronald mcdonald
Libby Stark
Butterflies and Moths
Jeanna Ford Read
Canned biscuits
