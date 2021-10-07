Do you have a strange fear?

Question of the Day

Do you have a fear of something odd or weird? Cotton balls? Barbie dolls? Red Balloons? Tell us your strange or phobia that might be interesting. Call 208-534-9957

Here's some great answers on FB I received:

Shannon Salisbury Patterson

I am TERRIFIED of Moths. Like hit the deck on my front step once with arms full of groceries. Bailed out of my car car on 17th street once when a suicidal moth came in my sunroof, (guy next to me had a good laugh at my expense) like they might as well be flying rat/snake/spiders….

Dori Davis Blake

Closed shower curtains. Had a theif hide in our shower because we came home while he was there and being a little kid I ran straight for the bathroom. I know the odds of it happening again are super slim but still 🤷

Larry Marble

Pelicans . Their beady eyes rattle in their heads and they act like crackheads at the fish cleaning stand .

Tiny women. I am a big girl but the small ones scare me. They've been fighting for respect their whole lives so they are NOT to be trifled with.

Wendy Woodyard

Sydni Pulham Several years ago one must have flown in through the door early in the morning (when my husband took my daughter to cheer practice). Our inside cat was playing with it. It was horrifying!

Sydni Pulham

Wendy Woodyard ohhh no! I live out in the country and we have lots out here. I won’t go outside at dark, ever!

I was working for Mountain View Hospital and I got a call asking if we did rabies shots there because a tourist’s wife got bit by one. Worst call I ever got.

Wendy Woodyard

Sydni Pulham Oh my gosh. That's what's so scary about bats.

Tony Perkes

I don’t like flying

Kim Greene Johnson

Movie theaters😬

Suzanne Gold Bagley

Pillsbury biscuits. I make my husband open them every time.

Buddy Scott

Mayonaise

Delores Duenes-Armenta

Basements…

Doris Neal

Trains

Monica Hunter Williams

Getting stuck driving down the interstate between two 18 wheelers in the middle lane

Tammy Chiles Baron

Styrofoam

Dez Anderson

Chuckee doll

Paul Alexander

Liza Minelli.

Lance Michelson

Mother law and wife

Mark Lowell

Lizards

Mark Lowell

Aggressive ladies. 🤪

Don Collett

Most people are afraid of heights. Not me. I'm afraid of widths.

Sherri Roberts

A snake coming out of the toilet - heard too many stories in the news about this 😳

Tonya Barber Berrier

Clowns.

Stacie Jo Reyes

Mayonnaise touching my cheese on a sangwich.

Stacie Jo Reyes

And also… the “M” word!

Yuk!!! Ewe!!

James E. Strange

My wife Ashley Strange

Jaiden Clark

Putting too much stuff in my kitchen cabinets in fear that the cabinets will fall off the wall 🥴🥴

Jaiden Clark

Literally have anxiety attacks over this 😅

Tom Kent

Walking in a pool of urine in my bare feet!

Barbara Padget

Driving off a cliff. I have a recurring dream!

Chuck Traughber

Accidently eating or drinking expired food

Susan Fayle

Grasshoppers.

John Frady

marriage

Robin Lc Thompson

Katie from Horton Hears a Who!! That little, furry thing is creepy as heck!!

Debra Ortiz

Lizards and snakes

Brion M. Lassiter Sr.

Rabbits 🐇

Jerry Curl

Morning show hosts

Donna Perry McCallum

Ronald mcdonald

Libby Stark

Butterflies and Moths

Jeanna Ford Read

Canned biscuits