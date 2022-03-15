Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws herself from consideration to the Federal Reserve Board

By Phil Mattingly and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Sarah Bloom Raskin has withdrawn from consideration to be a nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Raskin submitted her withdrawal in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The decision to withdraw comes after it became clear she would not have the votes to be confirmed by the US Senate.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, announced his opposition to the nomination on Monday, setting off a White House scramble to find Republican support in a 50-50 Senate.

None materialized, rendering her nomination all but dead, even as White House officials continued to support the selection.

Raskin’s withdrawal was first reported by the New Yorker.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

