Howard Schultz returns to Starbucks as interim CEO
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson will step down as CEO on April 4 after five years at the helm of the company, Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday.
Howard Schultz, who spent decades leading the company before Johnson, will take over as interim CEO as the company searches for a new chief executive.
This is a developing story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments