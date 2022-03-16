Howard Schultz returns to Starbucks as interim CEO

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson will step down as CEO on April 4 after five years at the helm of the company, Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday.

Howard Schultz, who spent decades leading the company before Johnson, will take over as interim CEO as the company searches for a new chief executive.

This is a developing story.

