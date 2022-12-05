Rupert Murdoch set to be deposed in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation case

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Rupert Murdoch, the Fox Corporation chairman, is set to be deposed next week in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of election fraud in the 2020 election.

The deposition will take place on December 13 at 9:30am ET and “will be conducted remotely, under oath and via videoconference,” according to a Monday court filing obtained by CNN.

Rupert Murdoch’s son Lachlan, the CEO of Fox Corporation, was previously scheduled to be deposed Monday morning in Los Angeles. Some of the biggest stars at Fox News have also been deposed in the suit that alleges the network “recklessly disregarded the truth” and participated in a disinformation campaign against the voting technology company because “the lies were good for Fox’s business.”

The depositions come as Dominion works to gather evidence that supports its case that the network defamed the company by spreading lies about fraud in the 2020 election that hurt Dominion’s business.

It’s unclear what the Fox executives and personalities who have sat with Dominion lawyers said or were questioned about during their depositions.

A Fox spokesperson did not provide a comment on Monday. However, Fox has previously contested Dominion’s claims and said it was “proud” of its 2020 election coverage.

Dominion is one of two election technology companies to have sued Fox News. Smartmatic, another voting technology company, has filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against the network.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.