Head of UK business lobby steps aside following complaints about his conduct

The head of the main business lobby in the United Kingdom is stepping aside while an investigation takes place into complaints about his workplace conduct.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said it initially received an allegation against Director-General Tony Danker in January. That complaint was “investigated thoroughly and was dealt with comprehensively” and did not require any further action, the group said in a statement Monday.

The CBI was made aware of new reports regarding Danker’s conduct last week and has now launched an independent investigation, it added.

In a statement on Twitter, Danker said he supported the CBI’s independent probe and had made the decision to step aside while it was underway.

“It’s been mortifying to hear that I have caused offense or anxiety to any colleague,” Danker said. “It was completely unintentional, and I apologize profusely.”

The CBI, which was founded in 1965, represents about 190,000 UK businesses. Danker and the organization frequently weigh in on political and economic issues, from Brexit to the United Kingdom’s investment outlook.

