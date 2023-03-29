Bernie Sanders to grill former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on company’s labor practices

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

Senator Bernie Sanders, who has roundly criticized former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over the company’s blatant attempts to shut down its own workers’ unionization efforts, will finally get to question Schultz during a Senate hearing Wednesday.

Schultz, currently the company’s chairman emeritus, is testifying before Sanders and the rest of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee during a hearing titled “No Company Is Above the Law: The Need to End Illegal Union Busting at Starbucks,” on Wednesday morning.

Later, the committee will hear from a barista, a union organizer and worker who was let go, and others.

Sanders has accused Schultz of “illegal anti-union activities,” and said in a statement Tuesday that during the hearing the committee “intends to make clear that in America we must not have a two-tiered justice system in which billionaires and large corporations can break the law with impunity.”

Since December 2021, nearly 300 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize and been certified by the National Labor Relations Board. It’s a relatively small number compared to the roughly 9,300 company-operated Starbucks stores in the United States. But union organizers are fighting an uphill battle against the company.

NLRB administrative law judge Michael Rosas recently said that Starbucks had displayed “egregious and widespread misconduct” in its dealings with employees involved in efforts to unionize Buffalo, New York, stores, including the first location to unionize. Starbucks repeatedly sent high-level executives into Buffalo-area stores in a “relentless” effort, the judge wrote, which “likely left a lasting impact as to the importance of voting against representation.” As a result, the company must reinstate and make whole a number of workers who were let go from locations in or around Buffalo, among other remedies, Rosas said.

In prepared remarks, Schultz reiterated his position that while he recognizes that Starbucks workers have a right to decide whether to join a union, he doesn’t think they should.

“Starbucks respects the right of all partners to make their own decisions about union representation,” Schultz said. “Starbucks is committed to engaging in good faith collective bargaining for each store that has a union. I embrace these commitments,” he said.

Starbucks said in a statement at the time of Rosas’ order that it is “considering all options to obtain further legal review,” adding that “we believe the decision and the remedies ordered are inappropriate given the record in this matter.”

Regional NLRB offices have issued dozens of complaints against the company, covering over 200 unfair labor charges. The union argues that Starbucks has been dragging its feet to the bargaining table, among other things.

In prepared remarks for the hearing, Schultz argued that “Starbucks has engaged in good faith bargaining,” saying that delays are coming from the union. And, he said, “Starbucks has complied with the National Labor Relations Act,” by recognizing unions after they are certified by the NLRB.

Schultz has served three stints as Starbucks’ chief executive, most recently as interim CEO from April 2022 until earlier this month, when he handed over to current CEO Laxman Narasimhan ahead of schedule.

In his prepared remarks, Schultz also spoke about the company’s history, and its character as he sees it.

“Starbucks follows its guiding principles, lives its mission and values, celebrates diversity and inclusion, and welcomes all on the belief that our differences make us better and stronger,” he said. “We are a different kind of public company that balances profitability with social conscience. Aspiring to achieve that vision has been my life’s work.”

Schultz praised the generous perks and benefits Starbucks offers. He acknowledged that when he returned last year it was because the company had “lost its way,” but said that it is now back on track.

That rosy image of the company, however, has been tainted by the high-profile efforts by Starbucks against the union, which unfolded under Schultz’s leadership in 2022 and into this year.

“In America, workers have the constitutional right to organize unions and engage in collective bargaining for higher wages and better working conditions,” Sanders, who chairs the HELP Senate Committee, said in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. “Unfortunately Starbucks, under Mr. Schultz’s leadership, has done everything possible to prevent that from happening.”

Earlier this month, when Schultz agreed to testify after previously declining, Starbucks Workers United said “we look forward to Howard Schultz testifying in front of the HELP Senate committee,” adding that “as the architect of Starbucks’ unprecedented anti-union campaign, it is high time for him to be held accountable for his actions.”

