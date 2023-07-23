Elon Musk says Twitter logo to change, birds to be gradually abandoned

By Pauline Lockwood and Heather Chen, CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk tweeted on his official account on Sunday that Twitter would be changing its logo to an “X” and that all the birds will be disappearing from the platform.

In a series of tweets, Musk said: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In the same series of tweets, Musk posted “Paint It Black,” before launching a user poll to “Change default platform color to black.”

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” he continued.

“Like this but X,” he added above an illustration of the iconic bird silhouette but against a black background.

One of the world’s richest men, Musk, once known for his innovative efforts through companies SpaceX and Tesla to launch rockets and build electric cars, now makes headlines for his antics and eccentric remarks on his personal Twitter account – often sharing conspiracy theories and getting into public spats on the social media platform.

Musk overhauled the site after acquiring it for $44 billion in late October – drastically cutting staff and overseeing controversial policy changes which have led to frequent service disruptions and upended his own reputation in the process as tech watchers have noted.

He has also repeatedly warned that Twitter could be at risk of filing for bankruptcy. This month he disclosed that the platform still has a negative cash flow due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt loads.

