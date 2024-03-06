LinkedIn back online after thousands of users report outages

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Linkedin was back online Wednesday after tens of thousands of users reported outages on the professional networking site, according to outage tracker Downdetector. The outage lasted about an hour, according to LinkedIn’s status page.

LinkedIn confirmed the outage on X, saying its teams were working to resolve the issue.

Users trying to access the Microsoft-owned platform were greeted with an error page on the website.

“We seem to have encountered an error,” the page said.

On the app, the page said LinkedIn is “having issues loading this page.”

At about 4 pm ET, as many as 44,000 users self-reported outages. However, reports dropped to about 25,000 by 4:35 pm ET, and a LinkedIn representative confirmed the site was back up.

Downdetector only measures self-reported outages, and may not fully show the extent of the outages.

The issues at LinkedIn come a day after widespread outages at another social media platform, Meta. For two hours, Facebook and Instagram, went down for thousands of users on Tuesday because of what the company called a “technical issue.”

As many as 500,000 Facebook users had reported issues logging in or accessing the site as of mid-morning Eastern Time on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

