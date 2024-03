By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — Shares of New York Community Bank (NYCB) plunged more than 20% Wednesday afternoon off a new report from The Wall Street Journal that the beleaguered regional lender is seeking a major cash infusion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

