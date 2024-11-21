This Massachusetts shop is offering free coffee for dancing customers

By Erika Tulfo, CNN

(CNN) — A coffee shop in Middleborough, Massachusetts, went viral overnight for offering free coffee to customers who entered the shop while dancing.

A video of customers participating in the promotion was posted on Coffee Milano Café’s TikTok account on Monday and has since been viewed over 5 million times as of Wednesday afternoon.

The viral post highlights how businesses are finding new customers by amping up their online presence, moving away from traditional marketing methods that are not delivering the same reach anymore.

Owner Josh Rashid told CNN that business picked up after the video was posted, attracting curious new customers while delighting cafe regulars.

“We’re a small little town here in Middleborough, and it’s fun. A couple of people were in the store when it happened, and they came in the next day and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I saw your video on my For You page,’” he said.

Inspired by a similar promotion by a pizza shop, Rashid posted a sign telling customers they would receive a free coffee if they danced for five seconds. The sign also informed them that they would be filmed and featured on the cafe’s social media.

Rashid told CNN that the cafe’s TikTok account gained over 10,000 followers since the video was posted, up from roughly 4,000 followers.

“Small businesses really need to be on these platforms where potential customers are searching,” said Kristyn Shay, social media director at SCORE, a nonprofit offering resources for small business owners. “It’s really an exciting time for small businesses to go viral on platforms like TikTok and be where younger potential customers are hanging out.”

What TikTok fame means for small businesses

Rashid told CNN that the staff had only started creating short, playful videos using trending TikTok sounds four weeks ago when he decided to shake up their marketing strategy.

“We’re in a digital world and word of mouth is great, but at the same time, we’re glued to our phones,” he said. “It just shows us how powerful social media is, and as a business owner, we have to adapt and do what we can.”

Rashid said that the reaction to the cafe’s promotion was so positive that he plans to bring back the deal every month. But it comes with a catch.

He said he would not post an announcement or schedule an official date. Instead, he plans on leaving “Easter eggs” across the cafe’s social media for customers to find hints to future promotions.

“When you have a viral moment, it’s an indicator that you’re doing something right,” Shay said. “Maybe you tested a new strategy. Maybe that strategy was to be a little bit more silly and the audience responded to that.”

And to those who worry about the cafe losing out on profits, Rashid says it’s not a problem.

“You’ve got to have some joy in this world, and if a little five second dance brings you joy, then it’s worth the free coffee.”

