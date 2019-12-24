Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
1 of 11
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
2 of 11
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
3 of 11
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Arco/Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Valleys until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
4 of 11
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
5 of 11
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin Foothills and 6 more areas until Dec 25 at 3:00 AM
6 of 11
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, South Lincoln County, Flaming Gorge and 2 more areas until Dec 25 at 3:00 AM
7 of 11
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 2 more areas until Dec 25 at 3:00 AM
8 of 11
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 2 more areas until Dec 25 at 3:00 AM
9 of 11
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, South Lincoln County, Flaming Gorge and 2 more areas until Dec 25 at 3:00 AM
10 of 11
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin Foothills and 6 more areas until Dec 25 at 3:00 AM
11 of 11
News
By
New
today at 3:59 pm
Published 4:05 pm

Teton Valley native named Education Association President

Layne McInelly
Layne McInelly

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Boise School District teacher is the new president of the Idaho Education Association. McInelly graduated from Teton High School in Driggs.

Layne McInelly was selected to replace Kari Overall, who resigned for personal reasons.

McInelly has served as IEA Vice President for the past five years. Before that, he was a member of the association's Board of Directors representing Boise.

"I look forward to continuing to help lead our collective work to ensure all students have access to great schools that give them the opportunity to reach their full potential," said McInelly.

He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Boise State University and his Master's of Arts in Education with an emphasis on curriculum and instruction from Lesley University.

He is a sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary, which is a Title 1 school in the Boise School District.

McInelly has served on a variety of committees and boards including the Boise Education Association's executive board, IEA Executive Committee, IEA Government Relations Committee, IEA Resolutions Chair, and the Chair of the IEA Budget Committee.

The IEA President is elected by the at-large membership and serves a three-year term.

Education / Local News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply