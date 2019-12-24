Teton Valley native named Education Association President

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Boise School District teacher is the new president of the Idaho Education Association. McInelly graduated from Teton High School in Driggs.

Layne McInelly was selected to replace Kari Overall, who resigned for personal reasons.

McInelly has served as IEA Vice President for the past five years. Before that, he was a member of the association's Board of Directors representing Boise.

"I look forward to continuing to help lead our collective work to ensure all students have access to great schools that give them the opportunity to reach their full potential," said McInelly.

He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Boise State University and his Master's of Arts in Education with an emphasis on curriculum and instruction from Lesley University.

He is a sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary, which is a Title 1 school in the Boise School District.

McInelly has served on a variety of committees and boards including the Boise Education Association's executive board, IEA Executive Committee, IEA Government Relations Committee, IEA Resolutions Chair, and the Chair of the IEA Budget Committee.

The IEA President is elected by the at-large membership and serves a three-year term.