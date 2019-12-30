Police urge parents of missing Rexburg children to come forward with information

News

Rexburg police are urging the parents of two missing children to tell them where their missing children are.

In a released statement through their Facebook page on Monday, Rexburg police said are urging Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell to do the right thing and come forward with information they have about the location and welfare of Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

Vallow and Ryan have not been seen since September. Police have been looking for them since November 26 when they received a missing child report.

On December 20, Police issued a press release saying the children's lives could be in danger. They said they have reason to believe that Joshua's adoptive Mother and Tylee's biological mother, Lori Daybell, knows what happened to them.

Police said Daybell has completely refused to assist in the investigation.

Police continued stating, "We know that the children are not with Lori and Chad Daybell and we also have information indicating that Lori knows either the location of the children or what has happened to them. Despite having this knowledge, she has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter."

Police continue to ask people to come forward if they have any other information regarding the location or welfare of Joshua and Tylee.

Police said they have received hundreds of tips but have no progress in finding the missing children.

"Our primary concern at this point is simply locating Joshua and Tylee and charging decisions will be made in due course based upon the evidence available," police said.

Daybell's previous wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in October. Police first believed her death was from natural causes. However, police have since determined her death may be suspicious. Her remains were exhumed in Springville, Utah to look for more evidence on what caused her death.