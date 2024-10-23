Murder suspect explains to police why he beat up an Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Wednesday, Robert Lange, the man charged with second-degree murder of Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado, made his first appearance in court. Judge Kent Guachay raised Lange’s bond from $100,000 to $150,000 and ordered for his release to pre-trial services if Lange pays the bond.

Lange could face a life sentenced if he is found guilty.

Robert Lange’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6.

Background

Police reports say that Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) found Paredes-Hurtado beaten and severely injured “with contusions to the face and blood coming from the area of his head” at 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 19. This was after Paredes-Hurtado was allegedly in a fight at around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Police called an ambulance for Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado after finding him. He died two days after the incident from his injuries while at the hospital.

Police said Lange turned himself in at the Police Complex at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

He turned himself in “for what happened down there,” Lange said in an interview with the police.

IFPD released an officer’s dash cam video that showed an unknown male walking away from the scene at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday night. Robert Lange later identified himself as that man during his interview.

In the police reports, Lange said he had been out drinking and looking for a fight on his way home. Lange alleges he saw a man—later identified as Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado—punching a car window and asked the man what he was doing and to stop.

Lange then claims that Paredes-Hurtado came towards him. Lange allegedly kicked Paredes-Hurtado, then punched him about 20 times when he hit the ground, stopping when he realized Paredes-Hurtado was unconscious.

Robert Lange told police Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado had never hit him.

Prosecuting Attorney, Randy Neal, said that Lange had passed both a police car and walked past the police station on his way back home, and did not notify the police of Paredes-Hurtado’s unconscious body.

The Bonneville County Jail is holding Robert Lange on a $150,000 bond. Lange’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.