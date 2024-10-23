Bannock County political party volunteers making final push before election

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County GOP and Bannock County Democrats are stepping up volunteer efforts to secure votes before the polls open in two weeks.

Both major parties have engaged voters for months, now, with phone calls, door-to-door visits, and distributing signage for party candidates and other ballot topics.

"It's important to get out the vote," said Craig Yadon, chair of the Bannock County GOP. "In Bannock County, we have quite a low voter turnout and we want to change that. We're calling registered voters to get them out to vote."

The Bannock County GOP has been holding a volunteer-run call center during the month of October to remind voters of party candidates on the ballot and that election day is near.

Bannock County Democrats have been going door-to-door since July. Bannock County Democrats chair, Ann Swanson, said that getting involved helps her feel like she's making a difference.

"This is something very tangible I can do," said Swanson. "I can tell my kids someday that things are this way either because I helped or things are this way, but I sure tried my best to make it different for you."