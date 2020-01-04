Family could come to Idaho for answers

News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- The grandmother of one of the missing Rexburg children is reportedly headed to Eastern Idaho this week. Kay Vallow Woodcock is 7-year-old Joshua Vallow's grandmother, the younger of the two missing siblings.

She's taken to social media to provide personal videos and pictures. Pleaded with everyone she can to help find her grandson and bring him home safe.

Speaking with KSTU in Salt Lake City Saturday she spoke about the need to be in Idaho right now. Not knowing what to expect or what she may find when she gets here. One of the hardest issues is having a loved one missing and handling a situation like this. There isn't a lot of resources to prepare or to guide people through a process like this.

Last month, Woodcock told Local News 8 that she had questions for the school her grandson attended. She was concerned about how he acted before he vanished. If he showed any signs of distress or change. Finding out why it seemed to go unnoticed that the boy was missing from school. All questions that remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Interview courtesy of KSTU Fox 13 Salt Lake City.