About 200 kids graduate D.A.R.E. program; more this week

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - About 200 kids graduated from the D.A.R.E. program Monday night.

Fifth graders from Woodland Hills Elementary and Ammon Elementary lined up on stage to present their program to parents and others.

Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde said they are graduating students in nine schools between Monday night and Thursday in Bonneville School District #93.

The D.A.R.E. program helps kids pledge to say no to drugs, alcohol, and violent behavior.

Monday night's graduation was held at the Thunder Ridge High School performing arts center.