Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 2 more areas until Jan 07 at 7:00 AM
1 of 1
Education
By
New
today at 8:05 pm
Published 8:18 pm

About 200 kids graduate D.A.R.E. program; more this week

D.A.R.E. program graduates about 200 students in two schools Monday night.
Todd Kunz
D.A.R.E. program graduates about 200 students in two schools Monday night.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - About 200 kids graduated from the D.A.R.E. program Monday night.

Fifth graders from Woodland Hills Elementary and Ammon Elementary lined up on stage to present their program to parents and others.

Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde said they are graduating students in nine schools between Monday night and Thursday in Bonneville School District #93.

The D.A.R.E. program helps kids pledge to say no to drugs, alcohol, and violent behavior.

Monday night's graduation was held at the Thunder Ridge High School performing arts center.

Family / Idaho / Idaho Falls / Local News / News / Top Stories
Todd Kunz

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply