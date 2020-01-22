Australian speaker motivates Eastern Idaho students
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Kate Fitzsimons is an international youth speaker and life coach from Australia. She is an award-winning presenter for teens and has been voted Australia's 100 Women of Influence.
She is in Eastern Idaho for the next two weeks speaking to area youth in school assemblies.
Her message is one of overcoming adversity and creating resilience so teens feel more empowered to change their lives. She encourages the students to develop and practice the three R's; recognize, reflect, and redirect.
More of Fitzsimons' message and information can be found on her website or podcast.
Todd Kunz interviews Kate Fitzsimons Wednesday on Newsline at 9:35pm and 10:35pm on Fox 5 East Idaho.
She will be speaking at the following schools:
Tuesday, Jan. 21 - Rigby Middle School, 10am - 11am
Thursday, Jan. 23 - Eagle Rock Middle School, 2:30pm - 3:30pm
Friday, Jan. 24 - American Heritage Charter School, 9:15am - 10:15am
Friday, Jan. 24 - Taylorview Middle School, 2:30pm - 3:30pm
Monday, Jan. 27 - Blackfoot High School, 9am - 10am
Monday, Jan. 27 - Snake River Middle School/Intermediate 1pm - 2pm
Tuesday, Jan 28 - Shelley High School, 9am - 10am
Tuesday, Jan. 28 - Shelley Middle School, 11am - Noon
Tuesday, Jan. 28 - Malad High School, 1:30pm - 2;30pm
Wednesday, Jan. 29 - American Falls High School, 9am - 10am
Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Pocatello High School, 1:30pm - 2;30pm
Thursday, Jan. 30 - Century High School, 9:30am - 10:30am/1:30pm - 2:30pm
