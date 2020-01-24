Black Canyon Middle School keeps safety and learning a priority

Education

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Bonneville School District 93 is showing off its new campus. Still under construction, Black Canyon Middle School is starting to take shape.

Among the highlights is a pod style of classroom setting. A locking door opens into a hallway with multiple classrooms. This allows the rooms to have windows, while keeping students safe.

Facilities Director John Pymm says, "The cool features of this building it'll have class room pods. 5 classrooms grouped together, so we can have teams of teachers in a area they'll share the same students. Teacher will collaborate with each other to plan lessons for the students in their group or pod."

The school also features stairs in the center of the cafeteria that could be used for studying or gathering. It also doubles as a performance center maximizing the space the campus has.

The best news for the district is it's right on schedule to open in August 2021.

Watch below a 360 video of the construction.