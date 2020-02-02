Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning in effect until Monday night

Idaho Falls

A winter storm arrives Sunday afternoon and continues into Monday. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Snake River Plain until 8PM Monday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the higher elevations east of the Plain and for Southeast Idaho, along HWY 30 and Interstate 15 south of Pocatello.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 PM MONDAY EVENING:

Upper Snake River Plain-Teton Valley-Centennial Mountains -

Island Park-

Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,

Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore

along with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across the Upper Snake Plain, 3 to 7 inches in the Teton Valley, and 6 to 12 inches north of Ashton, with localized higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 40 MPH. WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain, Upper Snake Highlands, and Teton

Valley area, including but not limited to Idaho Falls, Roberts, Rigby, Rexburg, Ashton, Driggs, Island Park, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass. WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM Monday evening.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to a combination of

snow, icy roads, and blowing and drifting, especially from

Sunday evening through Monday evening. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including the cities of Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion,

Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook

evening, along with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 5,500 feet, with localized higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 40 MPH. WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, and lower

Snake Plain, including but not limited to Burley, Oakley, Albion, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and Blackfoot. WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM Monday evening.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to a combination of

snow, icy roads, and blowing and drifting, especially from

Sunday evening through Monday evening. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM MONDAY EVENING:

Including the cities of Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit,

St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,

Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley

357 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020