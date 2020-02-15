Free Community Heart and Health Fair in Idaho Falls

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Keep your heart aflutter post-Valentines at the Community Heart and Health Fair in Idaho Falls on Saturday.

EIRMC is hosting its 32nd event from 9 to 1pm at the Medical office Building lobby on Channing Way. Doctors and technicians will be on hand to screen for a variety of important health indicators at no cost. Medical experts are offering blood pressure checks, diabetes risk assessments, body fat analysis, and more insights into our health.

If you bring a list of your current medications, they'll even do a review for safety.

Please beware; there are modified restrictions on visitors in effect this flu season. Anyone with respiratory or flu-like symptoms such as coughing, fever, running nose and sore throat are asked to please not visit. Also, pregnant women are being discouraged from visiting for their own protection.