Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland running for reelection

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Craig Rowland is running for Bingham County Sheriff again.

Rowland was first elected as sheriff in 2013 and is currently the president of the Idaho Sheriff's Association.

"I just want to continue that process. I just want to continue serving the people of the county and making them happy," Rowland said.

During his time as sheriff, Rowland has focused on bringing the occupancy level of the county jail down. Like many counties in Idaho, overcrowding has been a big problem in Bingham, Rowland said.

He also created the 'North Team' to strengthen services in the Shelley area.

Rowland is the only sheriff in Idaho that is certified to issue a drivers license, which he often does during lunches and vacations.

"I enjoy getting to know the rest of the sheriff's office," Rowland said.

Elections for the Bingham County Sheriff will take place in November.