Firefighters fighting help fight cancer

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Firefighters showed up in full force at the Firehouse Grill to fight a different kind of fight.

Engines from the Idaho National Laboratory, Ammon, Central Fire District, and Idaho Falls Fire Departments were at the restaurant to battle cancer.

Three-year-old Hagen Stanton has been battling leukemia for most of his life.

The firefighters made him an honorary firefighter and he got to ride in one of the engines.

Firehouse Grill donated ten percent of tonight's proceeds to the fundraiser.

The INL Fire Department sold tickets for a raffle for various items donated by local businesses.

Hagen's mother, Cassie, says that firefighters are the real heroes for his fight with leukemia.

"Nobody hears about childhood cancer, really," said Cassie. "Or it's not a big thing here, so for them to do this, and then for Hagen to be a part of this, really means the world to me."

This is not the only way these firefighters are helping.

In two weeks, they will compete in a stair climb in Seattle to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

If you want to help the INL firefighters locally, you can click here.