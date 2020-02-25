One person sent to the hospital after crash

News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A person is in the hospital following an accident on I-15.

It happened near milepost 77, just north of Chubbuck.

31-year-old Christina Acuna of Pocatello was driving north on I-15 in a 2017 Dodge Journey.

44-year-old Steven Andrzejewski of Kentucky was also driving north in a semi-truck pulling a single trailer.

Acuna failed to stay in her lane and hit the semi and came to rest in the right lane heading south.

Acuna was taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

The right lane heading south on I-15 was closed for about an hour and a half.