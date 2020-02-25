Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:41 pm
Published 8:38 pm

Trailer destroyed by fire

Trailer Fire 1
Ryan Durrant

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a trailer fire tonight.

The fire department says it started at about 6:10 p.m.

It happened on the 1700 block of W. Quinn Road.

The trailer was completely destroyed.

Two people suffered injuries and were sent to Portneuf Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is speculation that the fire started in the bedroom, which is where the most severe damage has been found.

Idaho / Local News / Pocatello / Top Stories
Michael Collett

Michael Collett

Michael is the executive producer and 10 p.m. and Newsline producer.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply