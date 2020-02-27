Idaho’s biggest robotics competition hosted at ISU

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - High schools from across the state were represented at Idaho's biggest robotics competition on Thursday.

The VEX Robotics Competition is the state championships for robotics teams, a culmination of nearly a year of hard work.

Idaho State University hosted the tournament for the first time, led by ISU's Robotics Club.

After qualifying in regionals, thirty teams came to compete at the state's biggest event. Teams came from Nampa, Rigby, Weiser, Rexburg and other areas of Idaho.

“They get super excited. They spend all this time programming, building, trouble-shooting to get it to what they envision on paper. Then they get to build it and see it work or not work,” said Dane Davids, the president of the Robotics Club.

Students are given guidelines to create a robot to finish a task. This year's task: stacking blocks.

Winners will be announced at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Five teams will get to go on to the World Championships in April. Results can be found here.