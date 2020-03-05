Tax confusion costing some to owe hundreds back to the state, what you need to know

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you have already filed your taxes and received your returns, you may have been shocked. For some Idaho taxpayers, the state withheld much less from each paycheck than usual. As a result, many are left to pay hundreds, even thousands of dollars back to the state.

Now, CPA’s are advising clients to withhold more in state taxes for this year. However, for those who can’t afford to pay the state back, what are your options?

Local News 8’s reporter Brady Halbleib is looking into this today. He’ll have the full story tonight at 5:30 p.m. on KIDK Eyewitness News 3 and 6 p.m. on Local News 8.

