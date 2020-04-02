One 22 awards nearly $300,000 in relief

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson-based assistance organization "One 22" has awarded $296,839 in financial relief to 306 community members.

The average award was nearly $1,000. Recipients can allocate their relief funds directly towards their most urgent financial needs and request up to $200 in grocery store or gas gift cards.

One 22 Resource Center officials said the first round of COVID-19 grant awards came just ten days after it opened applications. Anyone in the community who is affected by the pandemic may contact the One 22 for assistance.

It is funded in part by the Community Emergency Response Fund of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. Contributions are welcome.