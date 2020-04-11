Search warrant turns up drugs in Power County

News

AMERICAN FALLS, Id. (KIFI/KIDK)

A multi-agency response is credited with a drug bust in American Falls.

On the 9th of April 2020, The Power County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the American Falls Police Department, The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and The Blackfoot Police Department executed a Search Warrant at 451 Tyhee Ave in American Falls, Idaho.

The residents were identified as Mark Reaves (58) and Tamy Reaves (59). Numerous types of drugs were found in the residence along with a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. Neither of the Reaves have been taken into custody at this time.

The reports are being transferred to the Power County Prosecutor's office so they can make recommendations on charges to be filed.