Construction pushes on through stay-at-home order

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The essential construction season in Bannock County is not stopping during this pandemic. Developers are moving forward on plans for the "New day" district in Chubbuck. Idaho’s Department of Transportation is also following suit.

Construction crews are already working near Northside Crossing on an 18-hundred acre lot located just west of I-15.

"We're not pulling back at this point," developer, Lyn Yost said.

Through concerns over for how long the coronavirus will last, developers are cautiously optimistic for the summer. However, yost says, his crew is already following social distancing guidelines.

"Construction is considered essential, especially infrastructure. We're going to continue to move forward,” Yost said. “I've talked to my employees and my contractor. They're being very careful on how they social distance when they're on the job."

Meanwhile, ITD is also moving ahead with their summer plans. However, non-essential road maintenance is being idled.

"Projects for our maintenance crews that do not need to be done right now, are being held off until the quarantine is and we get ‘the clear’ to go," public information specialist for ITD, Megan Stark said.

All construction is considered essential according to Gov. Little's stay-at-home order. Similar to crews at northside crossing, ITD workers are also practicing social distancing while on the job. While it may be slower than usual for ITD, the New Day District at Northside Crossing is moving full steam ahead while also following health state guidelines.

"It’s important we don't to see anybody sick.”